Ben Stokes To Ishan Kishan: Here Are 10 Cricketers Who Faced Mental Health Issues & Fatigue

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | December 23, 2023
Ben Stokes took an indefinite break from all cricket in mid-2021 before the Test series at home against India to deal with his mental health. The all-rounder returned in December that year during the Ashes.
(Credits: Twitter)
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell took a mental health break in October 2019. Maxwell later opened up in an interview saying that he was cooked by constantly being on the road.
(Credits: Twitter)
Ishan Kishan allegedly requested the Indian team management for a break ahead of the Test series against South Africa. According to reports, Kishan cited mental fatigue.
(Credits: Twitter)
Australian opener Will Pucovski has taken sabbaticals on several occasions to deal with his mental health. The latest of those came in October 2022.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli spoke deeply about his deteriorating mental health condition prior to Asia Cup 2022. Kohli spoke about faking his intensity on the field when the body and mind continuously asked him to stop.
(Credits: Twitter)
Former Australian women's cricketer Meg Lanning took an indefinite break from cricket for personal reasons in August 2022.
Former England opener Marcus Trescothick is one of the most prolific batters produced across formats. Trescothick's mental health struggles in 2005 during the Pakistan tour, forcing him into early retirement.
(Credits: Twitter)
Former England No.3 Jonathan Trott left 2013-14 Ashes series midway due to severe depression. He took a 16-month break and returned in 2015, but struggled with anxiety disorder, leading to retirement.
(Credits: Twitter)
Former Indian seamer Praveen Kumar revealed in 2020 that he tried to kill himself after snowballing into depression. Kumar suggested that getting dropped from the Indian team hit him hard.
(Credits: Twitter)
In April 2021, Hardik Pandya spoke candidly about the need to keep one's mental health right to deal with depression. Pandya never took an official mental-health break and credited his family for helping him maintain a good balance.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!