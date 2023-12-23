From Shubman Gill To Glenn Maxwell: FPJ Picks The Best ODI XI Of 2023

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | December 23, 2023
Shubman Gill will end up 2023 as the highest run-getter in ODIs with 1584 runs in 29 matches. Gill struck 5 centuries in total and will open the innings.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rohit Sharma has been appointed captain of the side and has amassed 1255 runs in 27 ODIs in 2023. The right-hander had a stellar World Cup as captain, but the result in the final left a small blot.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli remains indispensable at No. 3 and has accumulated 1377 runs in 24 ODIs in 2023. Kohli also struck 765 runs in 11 2023 World Cup games, averaging an astonishing 95.62.
(Credits: Twitter)
Daryl Mitchell had a World Cup to remember, establishing himself as the best No.4. Mitchell finished with 552 runs in the World Cup and 1204 for the year in 26 matches.
(Credits: Twitter)
Although South Africa's Quinton de Kock bats at the top order, he has been placed at No.5. His all 4 centuries came in the World Cup and finished with 937 runs in 20 matches at 46.85.
(Credits: Twitter)
Heinrich Klaasen proved to be South Africa's powerhouse, starting from the ODI series against Australia. He smashed his best of 174 against Australia, followed by 1 more quick-fire century in the Wold Cup to finish with 927 runs for the year.
(Credits: Twitter)
It was only during the World Cup that Glenn Maxwell came to form and he played a key role in their 6th title win. The all-rounder struck 400 runs in the tournament and only 13 in the remaining matches.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shaheen Shah Afridi is arguably one of the best new-ball bowlers today and enjoyed a promising year. In 21 ODIs, the left-arm speedster claimed 42 wickets at 24.04.
(Credits: Twitter)
Kuldeep Yadav will finish 2023 as the highest wicket-taker in ODIs, picking up 49 wickets in 30 matches. The wrist-spinner also had a decent outing in the 2023 World Cup.
(Credits: Twitter)
Moahmmed Shami had pipped Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj to become their most impactful performer in the World Cup. He finished as the tournament's highest wicket-taker with 24 and 43 for the year.
(Credits: Twitter)
Dlishan Madushanka is a rare sliver lining in an otherwise disappointing year for Sri Lanka. Madushanka picked up 21 wickets in 9 matches at 25. He finished with 31 scalps in 15 ODIs in 2023 at 24.06.
(Credits: Twitter)
Given Travis Head's contributions in the 2023 World Cup, it was impossible to leave him out. Having finished with 570 runs in 13 ODIs in 2023, including a hundred in the World Cup final, Head is the 12th man in this line-up.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!