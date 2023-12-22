Major Sporting Controversies Of 2023

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | December 22, 2023
During an IPL 2023 game, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir had engaged in a fight after the former's on-field standoff with Naveen-ul-Haq. Both Gambhir and Kohli were 100% of their match fees.
(Credits: Twitter)
Gautam Gambhir showed middle finger to the crowd following Asia Cup 2023 match between India-Pakistan. Gambhir later reasoned that anti-India slogans prompted the reaction.
(Credits: Twitter)
The wrestlers' protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers was a major controversy. Several notable events took place, culminating in a new WFI chief's election, much to the wrestler's dismay.
(Credits: Twitter)
Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales courted controversy by kissing footballer Jenni Hermoso after Spain won the World Cup. Spanish state prosecutors accused Rubiales of sexual assault and he resigned shortly.
(Credits: Twitter)
During 2nd Test of 2023 Ashes series, Australian keeper Alex Carey affected a controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow. After the third umpire adjudged it out, Australians were booed at Lord's and some were heckled in the hallway.
(Credits: Twitter)
During the 2023 World Cup game against Bangladesh in Delhi, Angelo Mathews was timed out for wanting to change his helmet. The Sri Lankan all-rounder took his frustration off the field wrote a series of threads against the dismissal on X.
(Credits: Twitter)
During Asian Games 2023, three Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu were barred from entering China. As a result, India lodged a strong protest.
(Credits: Twitter)
Verbal fight broke out between Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir during Legends League cricket. Sreesanth claimed that Gambhir called him a fixer during the game, but the latter refused to comment anything on it other than a cryptic post.
(Credits: Twitter)
Aussie opener Usman Khawaja triggered controversy on his desire to wear shoes supporting Palestine during the Perth Test against Pakistan. With ICC forbidding him to wear it, he wore a black armband for which the apex body reprimanded him.
(Credits: Twitter)
During the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad, a pro-Palestine supporter invaded the pitch during the 1st innings and met Virat Kohli. He was detained by the cops and later revealed himself to be from Australia.
(Credits: Twitter)
