Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi's April 7 Jabalpur Roadshow Route Changed; Check Out New Plan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is a change in the route of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow scheduled in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on April 7. The rally will now traverse from the Katanga intersection to the narrow gauge line, between 6 pm to 7 pm.

Earlier, it was slated to proceed from Bada Phuhara to Miloniganj.

As the crucial Lok Sabha elections draw near, political tensions have started brewing in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Both the ruling party and the opposition are gearing up for a heated battle. BJP and Congress have begun strategising their campaigns. As part of this electoral fervor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a tour of the state on April 7th and 9th.

Recently, BJP National chief JP Nadda was on a two-day visit in the central state. He addressed workers and public at Prabuddhajan Sammelan organised at Manas Bhawan in Jabalpur, where he termed the opposition INDIA bloc a 'party of corrupts.' He also visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and sought blessing for the polls.

More BJP leaders and star campaigners are expected to visit the heaer of India as nation gears to select its Prime Minister.