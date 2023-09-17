Khar Gymkhana –TSTTA All Mumbai 4- Star Table Tennis Tournament: Vishesh Stretches Bhavitavya

Fourth seeded lefthander Bhavitvya Shah was stretched to the hilt by lanky collegian Vishesh Sarda from Borivali’s MCF Sports Club before the left-hander from Mumbai City made the men’s singles semifinals in the Khar Gymkhana –TSTTA All Mumbai 4- Star Table Tennis tournament, sponsored by DCB Bank under the auspices of TSTTA at their TT Hall at Khar late lst night.

The way Bhavitvya hit fluently on both flanks in the beginning and raced to take the first two games, it looked like curtains for Vishesh, but he fought back valiantly and make the 2-2 after trailing 0-2. However, the efforts took Vishesh his toils as he trailed in the decider to let Bhavitvya off the hook who in the end dtrumphed 11-9, 12-10, 8-11, 7-11, 11-3.

Bhavitya next takes on another city stalwart Gaurav Parte, who raced to 11-3, 11-6, 11-9 win over Shihan Palkhivala to join top seeded Raegan Albuquerque. Junior lefthander Vineet Deepak, Arnav Karnavar and Sanskar Basak in the top half.

In fact lef-thander Vineet Deepak, top seed in under-17 category, after making the men’s singles quarters, also advanced in the under-19 and under-17 singles as well with impressive wins.

Read Also MSSA Badminton: Roshanlal Aggarwal School Win Team Spoils

Other results:

Men’s (+39) singles (Pre-quarterfinals): (1)- Suhas Rane bt Premal Dharox 11-6, 11-7, 11-7; Kiran Salian bt Gurcharan Singh Gill 11-6, 12-10, 11-6; Sarosh Shroff bt Amit Modi 11-7, 11-9, 11-7; Sameer Bhate bt Rajesh Singh 11-7, 11-6,11-7; Naveen Salian bt Saurabh Mohite 9-11, 11-7, 11-6, 13-11; Rupesh Gharat bt Yogesh Desai 12-10, 6-11, 11-7, 11-7; Ravi Chopra bt Parkshit Jain 8-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7; Kedar Kasbekar bt Sudhir idav 11-8, 11-6, 11-5.

Boys U-19 singles (Quarterfinals): (1)- Sagar Kasture t Yuvraj Yadav9-11, 11-2, 11-7, 11-9; Ayush Sonawane bt Kathit Shah 11-3, 11-8, 11-8; Parth Magar bt Sanskar Basak 11-8, 11-9,4-11 9-11, 11-8; Vineet Deepak bt Amit Karnavar 11-5, 11-7, 11-8; Under-17 (Qfs): (1)- Vineet Deepak bt Dhruv Patil 11-4 11-5, 11-2; Ansh Karnavar bt Jehan Kolah 10-12, 11-7, 13-11, 11-7; Aarya Panchal bt Nilesh Yedge 11-7, 11-5, 12-10; Akanksh Sahoo bt Rishaan Kanani 11-4,11-7, 11-4; Yuvraj Yadav bt Aaditya Dall 11-8, 11-4, 11-9;Parth Magar bt Kathit Shah 11-6l 11-4, 11-6; Vivaan Thakar bt Vivek Rohera 11-8,7-11, 12-10, 11-6;Ayush Sonawane bt Aditya Honnesh 11-3 11-6, 11-4.