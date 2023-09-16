Khar Gymkhana-All Mumbai 4- Star Table Tennis Tournament: Junior Divanshi Shocks Top Seeded Senhora

Junior lanky school girl Divanshi Bhowmick, from Kandivali’s Ryan International, has been winning accolades in table tennis circles off late by winning triple crowns - the last ones being at MCF and Matunga Gymkhana tourneys.

Last night, she shocked seasoned and women’s top-seeded Senhora D’Souza 3-0 in the league phase of the Khar Gymkhana -All Mumbai 4- Star Table Tennis tournament organised by Khar Gymkhana, Sponsored by DCB Bank and held under the auspices of TSTTA at their TT Hall at Khar.

It was refreshing to see the emergence of under-15 school girl Divanshi, who has just returned last week after winning Gold Medal for India at the WTT Youth Contender, Bangkok. And today she reported for her women’s singles league tie and knocked out state stalwart Senhora who only last week had won the women’s singles crown at Matunga Gymkhana. Later, Divyanshi defeated Hardee Patel 3-1 to enter the semi finals of women’s Singles, where she will take on Ananya Basak, who beat Shweta Parte 3-1 in other quarter finals.

However, Senhora, who finished second from her group also qualified for the Women’s Singles semis. Senhora beat Ananya Chande 3-1 and will take on another junior Sampada Bhiwandkar , who beat exciting Siya Hingorny in a tensely fought tie (3-2) to make the last four.

Results: Women’s singles (Quarterfinals): Divanshi Bhowmick bt Hardee Patel 11-2, 10-12, 11-6, 11-4; Anannya Basak bt Shweta Parte Nayak 6-11, 11-8, 17-15, 14-12; (1)-Senhora Desouza bt Ananya Chande 8-11, 11-4, 11-7, 11-8; Sampada Bhiwandkar bt Siya Hingorany 14-12, 5-11, 9-11, 11-4, 11-2.

Veteran women’s (+40) singles (Quarterfinals): Ujwala Marathe bt Reena Bhagat 11-9, 11-5, 4-11, 11-9; Preeti Pardeshi bt Manisha Pradhan 11-8, 11-6 11-9.

Girls U-19 singles (Quarterfinals): Shravani Loke bt Urvi Siddharth Churi 6-11, 13-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6; Sampada Bhiwandkar bt Sana Desouza 6-11, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6; Hardee Patel bt Bhoomi Pitale 11-3, 7-11, 11-3, 11-6.

