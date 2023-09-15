MSSA Badminton: Roshanlal Aggarwal School Win Team Spoils

Roshanlal Aggarwal School defeated Bombay Scottish 2-1 to claim the team championship in the MSSA Inter-School badminton championship at the CCI courts here on Friday.

In the under-12 category, the much fancied Castellino Tiann lost to Anjana Nair 16-21, 21-23.

Joshi Hazel pocketed the under-10 crown beating Myra Harshit Goradia in a comfortable win.

In the boys’ under-16, Mahimkar Harshit got the better of Pravit Sahu 21-17, 21-10. Meanwhile, in the girls’ under-16 section, Riya Vinherkar of Bombay Scottish, Mahim fought a hard battle before defeating Myra Oak of Rustomji Cambridge International School, Dahisar 21-19, 21-9 to clinch the MSSA inter-school badminton under-16 girls' title.

It was a summit clash that lived upto its billing especially in the first game as Verhnekar and Oak fought a pitched battle.

Vernhekar showed her aggressive instincts as she pulled out some fine smashes and deft drop shots at regular intervals.

There were some rallies that got the crowd going.

Results: Girls: Under-16: Myra Oak lost to Riya Vinherkar 19-21, 9-21

Under-14: Khushi Pahwa bt Dabholkar Gargi 21-13, 21-6

Under-12: Castellino Tiann lost to Nair Anjana 16-21, 21-23

Under-10: Joshi Hazel bt Myra Harshit Goradia 21-5, 21-9

Team: Roshanlal Aggarwal Ub.S. Eng. School bt Bombay Scottish School 2-1

Boys: Under-16: Mahimkar Harshit bt Pravit Sahu 21-17, 21-10

Under-14: Manihaar Pratim bt Satya Chauhan 21-13, 21-18

Under-12: Parmar Kaavya lost to Ruhaan Bhatia 13-21, 15-21

Under-10: Shetty Aadiraj bt Abhimanyu Shete 21-10, 21-5

Team: Arya Vidyamandir Bandra bt Swami Vivekanand 2-0

