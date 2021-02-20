"Keep toiling hard Champ": Twitter reacts as King Kohli posts pictures of his intense workout

India is all set to take on England in the 3rd Test of the series. After a terrible start to the series, Kohli's men made an impressive comeback and thrashed England in the second Test.
Team India arrived in Ahmedabad a couple of days ago and the Men in Blue have already started preparing for the all important fixture at the Motera stadium. Virat shared a few pictures of his intense workout on twitter with the caption "Consistency is the key".
Fans were motivated by the tremendous hard-work the captain puts in and lauded his physique. Moreover, cricket lovers expressed how eagerly they are waiting for Virat's 71st century. King Kohli has not performed badly in the recent past but such are the standards set by the ever so consistent Indian skipper that fans are not satisfied by his hard fought fifties, they are hoping for a ton in the day-night game against England. This is how they reacted to the Indian skipper's post.
Virat shattered Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting's record to become the fastest to 70 centuries in Eden Gardens against Bangladesh back in 2019. Since then, fans have been waiting for another ton by the superstar cricketer.
In the third Test against England, fans would be hoping to see another Kohli masterclass which could guide India to a 2-1 lead in the series.