Why Moon Sighting Should Be Avoided On Ganesh Chaturthi?

Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav, is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals in India. It marks the auspicious arrival of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity known as the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings.

While the festival is observed across the country, it holds special grandeur in Maharashtra, where streets come alive with decorations, music, processions, and community worship. One of the unique aspects of this celebration is the belief that devotees must avoid seeing the moon on this day. In 2025, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on Wednesday, August 27.

Why Seeing the Moon is Considered Inauspicious on Ganesh Chaturthi

A fascinating cultural tradition during Ganesh Chaturthi is the prohibition of moon sighting. According to Hindu Puranas, the moon once mocked Lord Ganesha for his appearance. Angered, Ganesha cursed the moon that anyone who looked at it on Ganesh Chaturthi would be falsely accused of misdeeds, suffering from Mithya Dosha (the blemish of dishonor and false allegations).

The restriction applies during the Chaturthi Tithi, which may span across two nights. For 2025, devotees should avoid looking at the moon:

August 26: 1:54 PM – 8:29 PM

August 27: 9:28 AM – 8:57 PM

The story of lord Krishna and the Syamantaka Mani

This belief is strongly connected to the tale of Lord Krishna and the Syamantaka jewel. Legend says that Lord Krishna was once wrongly accused of stealing the precious jewel. Sage Narada later revealed that the accusation occurred because Krishna had unknowingly seen the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi, thereby invoking Ganesha’s curse.

To free himself from this blemish, Krishna observed a Ganesh Chaturthi fast and performed special puja, which ultimately lifted the curse. Since then, devotees have followed the practice of avoiding moon sighting on this day.

What to do if you accidentally see the moon?

If someone happens to see the moon during the restricted period, Hindu tradition suggests chanting or listening to the Syamantaka Mani legend. The following verse is believed to neutralise the ill effects of Mithya Dosha:

Sanskrit Mantra:

“सिंहः प्रसेनमवधीत्सिंहो जाम्बवता हतः।

सुकुमारक मारोदीस्तव ह्येष स्यमन्तकः॥”

Meaning, “The lion killed Prasena, and Jambavan killed the lion. O child, do not cry, for the Syamantaka jewel is now yours.”

By recalling this legend, devotees believe they can nullify the curse of false accusations.