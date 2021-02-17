IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli's expression of apparent distaste triggers meme fest

Indian cricket fans were left ecstatic on Tuesday as the home team beat England with a series-levelling 317-run victory in the second Test, emphatically bringing India back in contention for the World Test Championship final.

For a large part of Tuesday evening, the match was a top trending topic on Twitter, with hundreds weighing in on it and exulting over the outcome.

But as India recorded their biggest ever Test win against England in terms of runs on Tuesday, the cameras caught captain Virat Kohli with a rather dour expression on his face. Virat's face, twisted in apparent displeasure, struck an odd contrast to the outcome of the match and Team India's performance, leaving many wondering about what exactly had happened.

And while we may never know the story behind this face of his, the photo has now become the stuff of memes.

The widely shared image now bears a multitude of relatable captions. "Thinking about all the life decision I made," joked one user.

"Me reading my own answers after writing them in the exam," suggested another.

