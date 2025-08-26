Punjab Floods: Videos Show Farmers Devastated As Floodwater Destroys Crops; Train Services Disrupted, Schools Shut

Left: Floodwater entering the fields Right: Bikes and cars submerged in floodwater | X/@Sattu94967722

Punjab: Incessant rainfall continues to wreak havoc across Punjab after heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh pushed water levels up in major dams and rivers. Hoshiarpur is also experiencing severe damage. On the Hoshiarpur–Chintpurni National Highway, near the village of Manguwal, a section of the road collapsed into a gorge due to the relentless rain.

Locals have requested authorities to carry out immediate repair work to restore the road and prevent further damage, according to local news channels.

Authorities in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Fazilka and Ferozepur have ordered schools shut for one to three days, and issued evacuation advisories to flood-hit villages as waters continue to rise.

Visuals from flood-affected areas show floodwater entering the fields and destroying crops. Farmers can be seen attempting to save their crops and carry out damage control by draining the floodwater and salvaging what they can. Other visuals show bikes and cars submerged in floodwater.

The embankment (bund) has breached, leading to floodwater entering the fields in Ahli Sultanpur. Visuals show devastated farmers as their paddy crops are washed away.

Train Services Disrupted

Rail traffic on the Pathankot Cantt–Kandrori section has been suspended following heavy soil erosion and flash floods in the Chakki River in Pathankot, which have damaged the track alignment, according to Northern Railway. The disruption has resulted in train cancellations and diversions, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Shiromani Akali Dal Postpones 'Fateh Rally'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh has postponed the 'Fateh Rally', which was scheduled to be held in Moga on August 31, due to the prevailing flood situation in the state.

Badal has appealed to all party leaders and workers to extend maximum support to people affected by the disaster. However, the ardas programme at Sri Akal Takht Sahib on August 28 will take place as scheduled. The announcement was shared through a post on X by party leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema.

IMD Predicts No Relief For Punjab

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall in the coming days, keeping officials on high alert as rivers and rivulets remain in spate across the state, according to news agency ANI.