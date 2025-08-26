 Tripura Shocker: Woman Tied To Pole, Publicly Thrashed & Tonsured After Quarrel With Mother-In-Law In Gomati; 3 Arrested
Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 05:07 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Gomati: A shocking incident has come to light from Tripura’s Gomati district, where a woman was tied to an electric pole, publicly thrashed, and had her head forcibly shaved after allegedly quarrelling with her mother-in-law, according to NDTV.

Police have registered a case and arrested three women in connection with the incident. The accused have been identified as Manju Rani Das (60), Putul Rani Das (50), and Hamida Banu (60).

The incident reportedly took place on Friday. The victim’s hands were tied behind her back, and her head was forced into a drain. A woman tonsured her head as the victim screamed for help.

Disturbingly, locals, including several young boys, stood by watching and filming the brutal act. Reportedly, the woman who shaved the victim’s head is linked to the BJP.

The victim has alleged that her mother-in-law frequently quarrelled with her. Following one such altercation, local residents tied her to an electric pole, blackened her face, and hung a garland of shoes around her neck.

BJP District President Demands Strict Action

BJP district president Sabita Nag met with Superintendent of Police Dr Kiran Kumar K on Monday, demanding strict punishment for the accused. She also accused the opposition of attempting to tarnish the government's image.

“The ruling BJP and the Chief Minister in no way condone such acts. We have demanded a thorough police investigation and punishment as per the law,” Nag told reporters, alleging that the opposition CPM and Congress were trying to defame the government over the incident.

When asked whether action would be taken against the BJP leader allegedly involved, Nag said that the party would wait for the outcome of the investigation before considering disciplinary action.

