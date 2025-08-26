'Kabhi Yahan, Kabhi Wahan': Rampur Woman Proposes To Share Time Between Husband & Lover, Panchayat Rejects Proposal

The unusual demand has now become a talking point in the region, with many questioning the woman’s idea of the so-called “Bhutan model.” | Representation Image

Rampur: An unusual case from Rampur district has drawn wide attention after a young married woman proposed in front of a panchayat that she would divide her time equally between her husband and her lover. The woman suggested spending 15 days every month with her husband and 15 days with her lover.

The incident took place in the Azimnagar police station area of Rampur. According to local accounts, the woman was married about a year and a half ago to a youth from a nearby village. Since her marriage, she had allegedly eloped with her lover nearly ten times. Troubled by the repeated episodes, the family and villagers called a panchayat in the hope of resolving the matter.

What followed surprised everyone. When asked to choose between her husband and her lover, the woman said she would not leave either. Instead, she declared that she would adopt what she called the “Bhutan model,” under which she would live 15 days with her husband and 15 days with her lover every month. The proposal shocked the gathering and was immediately rejected by the panchayat. The elders said such an arrangement could not be accepted in the village. They decided to inform the police about the matter.

The ‘Bhutan Model’

The woman’s reference relates to a traditional practice of polyandry in parts of Bhutan and the Himalayan belt, where women in some communities are socially permitted to have more than one husband. In those communities, brothers often marry the same woman to prevent division of ancestral land. The practice has cultural acceptance in some regions of Bhutan, Nepal, and Tibet, but is rare even there.

No Legal Recognition in India

While the woman cited Bhutan to justify her proposal, Indian law does not allow such arrangements. Under Hindu Marriage Act, Muslim personal law, and other legal frameworks in India, polyandry or having more than one legally recognized husband is not permissible. Bigamy and polygamy are punishable under the Indian Penal Code in most cases, except where specific personal laws permit polygamy for men under certain conditions. For women, having more than one husband has no legal standing in India.

Lawyers in Rampur said that if the woman chooses to stay with her lover without seeking divorce from her husband, it could invite legal consequences. The husband could file a case of adultery or seek divorce on grounds of cruelty or desertion. The police, too, may step in to prevent any breach of peace if the situation in the village worsens.

Cultural Debate in the Village

The incident has sparked debate not just in the village but across Rampur district. While some people see the woman’s actions as defiance of social norms, others describe it as a reflection of changing personal choices clashing with traditional rural society. Panchayat members, however, were unanimous in rejecting the proposal, saying it was against local traditions and Indian law.

As of now, the case remains under the notice of the police, though no formal complaint has been filed. The woman continues to live in her marital home, but villagers say the matter has deeply disturbed community life.