Jammu Rains: Landslide Hits Inderprastha Bhojnalaya Near Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine; Several Feared Injured

Jammu: A landslide struck Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari near Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu's Reasi on Tuesday. Several people are feared injured in the landslide incident.

Authorities immediately swung into action and launched a rescue operation. “Rescue operations are underway along with required manpower and machinery,” Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said.

A landslide incident has occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, some injuries are feared. Rescue operations are underway along with required manpower and machinery.



Heavy rains lashed Jammu in the past 24 hours, throwing normal life out of gear. Earlier in the day, a cloudburst was reported in Doda district of the Jammu region. Several people are feared dead in flash floods triggered by the cloudburst in Kahar village of the district.

Several rivers, including Chenab, Ravi and Tawi, in the Jammu region are flowing near the danger mark. Nearly a dozen houses and a cowshed from the higher reaches of Kishtwar and Rajouri districts were also damaged.

Incidents of shooting stones from the hillocks at Chanderkote, Kela Morh, and Battery Cheshma were reported in Jammu's Ramban district.

According to the meteorological department, Kathua district recorded the highest 155.6 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am followed by Bhaderwah in Doda at 99.8 mm, Jammu (81.5 mm), and Katra (68.8mm). The Indian Army is also involved in rescue operations.

A portion of the Padder road near the Traith Nallah was washed away in the Kishtwar district. Meanwhile, Ramnagar-Udhampur road in Udhampur and Jangalwar-Thathri road in Doda were closed due to landslides at Konga and Thathri, respectively, reported PTI.

Heavy rains also lashed the upper reached of Kashmir.