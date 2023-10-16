Kanga League: Victory, Dadar Union & Parel Sporting Emerge Victorious

The combined efforts of left-arm spinner Vijay Gohil (5 for 32) and Jay Bista’s 92 runs enabled Victory CC to clinch victory on the basis of the first innings lead against United Cricketers in a rescheduled Round-1 Division ‘B’ match of the 76th Dr HD Kanga Cricket League 2023-2024 and played at the United Cricketers ground, Cross Maidan on Sunday.

Batting first, United Cricketers were dismissed for 128 runs in their first innings. In reply, Victory after reaching 143 for 3 wickets declared their first inning to take a crucial 15 runs lead which ensured their win. United Cricketers made 31 for 3 wickets in the second innings at close of play.

Dadar Union Sporting Club also grabbed a 24-run first innings lead against Young Comrade CC to also snatch a win. Parel Sporting Club also claimed a win by taking the first innings lead against Fort Vijay CC.

Brief scores: Division ‘B’: Dadar Union Sporting Club -- 1st innings: 162 all out (Divyaansh Saxena 52, Ayaz Khan 30; Shameet Shetty 3/27, Yash Panchal 3/51) & 2nd innings: 31 for 3 Vs Young Comrade CC -- 1st innings: 138 all out (Khizar Dafedar 4/33, Shubham Pandey 3/39). Result: Dadar Union won on 1st innings lead.

Young Maharashtra CC -- 1st innings: 273 for 6 declared (Siddid Tiwari 130, Ayan Pathan 47) Vs Khar Gymkhana -- 1st innings: 183 for 6 (Raunaq Sharma 40, Riday Khandke 36, Parag Khanapurkar 32). Result: Match drawn.

Goregaon SC -- 1st innings: 196 for 8 declared (Fenil Soni 42, Jayesh Chandankar 35; Rajesh Sardar 4/44) Vs Bhatnagar Sports & Cultural Foundation -- 1st innings: 38 for 3). Result: Match drawn.

Muslim United SC -- 1st innings: 135 all out (Atharv Dakway 4/60, Maxwell Swaminathan 3/7) Vs Dadar Parsee Colony SC -- 1st innings: 126 for 9 (Bhushan Talawadekar 42; Nadeem Shaikh 6/55). Result: Match drawn.

United Cricketers -- 1st innings: 128 all out (Vijay Gohil 5/32) & 29 for 4 (Shashank Attarde 3/4) Vs Victory CC -- 1st innings: 143 for 3 declared (Jay Bista 92, Suved Parkar 31). Result: Victory CC won on 1st innings lead.

Fort Vijay CC -- 1st innings: 136 all out (Moin Khan 66, Ashutosh Ghagre 5/38, Shivaji Yadav 3/23) & 2nd innings: 79 for 5 declared (Vasim Khan 36, Aaditya Parab 32; Ashutosh Ghagre 3/24) Vs Parel Sporting Club -- 1st innings: 140/4 declared (Usaid Cutlerywala 48). Result: Parel Sporting won on 1st innings lead.

Apollo CC -- 1st innings: 210 all out (Omkar Umbarkar 51, Shubham Punyarthi 39, Siddhesh Gavande 37; Yash Chavan 4/59) Vs Sainath SC -- 1st innings: 54 for 6 (Vivek Shelar 3/28). Result: Match drawn