JSW-Willingdon Little Masters and Senior Squash Open: Anahat Singh And Rathika Suthanthira Storm Into Semifinals

Anahat Singh and Rathika Suthanthira Seelan won their respective quarter-final matches to set a clash in the women’s semi-finals of the JSW-Willingdon Little Masters and Senior Squash Open, at the Willingdon Sports Club, Worli. This 4-star tournament is being conducted in association with the Professional Squash Association (PSA) and the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI).

The top seed Anahat defeated Sri Lanka’s unseeded Dewmini Gallage 11-3, 11-5, and 11-3, while fourth seed Rathika got the better of seventh seed Yeheni Kuruppu also from Sri Lanka by a 11-8, 11-3, 7-11, and 11-4 game scores.

Meanwhile, top-seeded Dev Sharma suffered a shock straight game defeat against joint third-fourth seed Udit Mishra in a boys’ under-17 semi-final. Mishra after winning a tense opening game over extra points comfortably won the next two to secure a 12-10, 11-5, and 11-1 win to book his place in the final.

Second-seeded Yusha Nafees hardly faced much of resistance from joint third-fourth seed Vedant Chheda and cruised to an 11-7, 11-5, and 11-2 win.

In the girls’ under-17 semi-finals, the top two seeds, Navya Sundararajan and Chhavi Saran stormed into the summit round. The number one seed Sundararajan defeated Eesha Shrivastava 11-3, 11-5, and 11-8, while second seed Saran fought hard to overcome Vyomika Khandelwal 11-9, 9-11, 11-2, 9-11, and 11-5 in five tough games.

Results (all semi-finals): Girls' under-9: 1-Ariana Almoula W/o Karuna Nirgude; 2-Naina Anans bt Zaina Shah 11-2, 11-3, 11-1.

Boys' under-9: 1-Vedant Shinde bt Shaurya Bakshi 11-9, 11-6, 11-7; 3/ 4-Vishrut Arora bt Krishna Gupta 12-10, 11-5, 11-5.

Girls' under-11: 1-Yashika Vinothkumar bt Aarna Pandey 11-8, 11-9, 11-5; 2-Shanaya Parasrampuria bt 3/ 4-Aadhya Grover 11-6, 11-8, 11-4.

Boys' under-11: 1-Aaditya Shah bt Viaan Khemani 11-8, 9-11, 8-11, 11-0, 12-10; 2-Dhairya Gogia bt Mohammed Toheedtanveer 11-13, 12-10, 12-10, 11-6.

Girls' under-13: 1-Gauri Jaiswal bt Raayisha Naik 11-1, 11-5, 11-2; 3/ 4-Arnaa Dwivedi bt Divyanshi Jain 11-7, 11-3, 11-8.

Boys' under-13: 1-Swarit Patil bt 3/ 4-Yusuf Pardiwala 11-5, 11-7, 11-6; 2-Dhruv Bopana bt 3/ 4-Fareed Andrabi 11-6, 11-6, 11-3.

Girls' under-15: 1-Diva Shah bt 3/ 4-Aelina Shah 2-11, 16-14, 11-8, 11-7; 2-Kaashvi Mangal bt 3/ 4-Aarika Mishra 7-11, 11-5, 11-8, 10-12, 11-4.

Boys' under-15: 1-Varun Shah bt 3/ 4-Aryaman Singh 11-3, 11-2, 11-3; 2-Savir Sood bt 3/ 4-Agastya Bansal 11-9, 11-9, 11-4.

Girls' under-17: 1-Navya Sundararajan bt 3/ 4-Eesha Shrivastava 11-3, 11-5, 11-8; 2-Chhavi Saran bt Vyomika Khandelwal 11-9, 9-11, 11-2, 9-11, 11-5.

Boys' under-17: 3/ 4-Udit Mishra bt 1-Dev Sharma 12-10, 11-5, 11-1; 2-Yusha Nafees bt 3/ 4-Vedant Chheda 11-7, 11-5, 11-2.

Women (quarter-finals): 1-Anahat Singh (IND) bt Dewmini Gallage (SRI) 11-3, 11-5, 1-3; 4-Rathika Suthanthira Seelan (IND) bt 7-Yeheni Kuruppu (SRI) 11-8, 11-3, 7-11, 11-4; 3-Chanithma Sinaly (SRI) bt 8-Nirupama Dubey (IND) 11-8, 5-11, 11-7, 11-8; 2-Erisa Sano Herring (JPN) bt 5-Jelena Dutina (SRB) 11-5, 11-5, 11-2.