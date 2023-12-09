CCI-Western India Slam Squash Championship 2023: Anahat Wins Grand Double, Chotrani Wins Boys' Title

Delhi's teenage sensation, Anahat Singh, recently celebrated a remarkable double triumph by clinching both the National girls' under-19 and women's titles. She continued her dominance at the 78th CCI-Western India Slam Squash Championship 2023, hosted by the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in collaboration with the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI).

In an impressive display on Saturday morning at the CCI squash courts, the 15-year-old Anahat showcased her prowess by defeating compatriot Nirupama Dubey with convincing scores of 11-5, 11-2, and 11-3 in the girls' under-19 final. Later in the afternoon, she maintained her stellar performance, swiftly overcoming Maharashtra's Janet Vidhi with scores of 11-0, 11-2, and 11-4, securing a remarkable double crown.

The men's final saw second-seeded Veer Chotrani seizing the title with a brilliant performance. Chotrani exhibited prime form and executed superb strokes to unsettle the top seed, Suraj Chand, ultimately securing a comfortable 8-11, 11-7, 11-7, and 11-7 victory in an intense all-Maharashtra battle.

In a captivating boys' under-17 final, Uttar Pradesh's second seed emerged victorious over Maharashtra's number one seed, Dev Sharma, clinching a well-deserved 10-12, 11-6, 8-11, 11-8, and 11-1 triumph.

Meanwhile, the girls' under-13 final, featuring Tamil Nadu players, witnessed an upset as unseeded Goushika M. scored a stunning victory against top seed D. Nitiyasree, recording an 11-5, 6-11, 12-10, and 11-9 win to claim the championship.

Results (all finals)

Girls (U-11): 1-Divyanshi Jain (RJ) bt 2-Shanaya Roy (MH) 11-6, 11-4, 11-8; U-13: Goushika M. (TN) bt 1-D. Nitiyasree (TN) 11-5, 6-11, 12-10, 11-9; U-15: 1-Diva Shah (MH) bt Riyansika Verma (KA) 11-6, 11-5, 11-3; U-17: 1-Diya Yadav (USA) bt 2-Akanksha Gupta (MH) 11-3, 11-8, 9-11, 11-6; U-19: 1-Anahat Singh (DL) bt Nirupama Dubey (DL) 11-5, 11-2, 11-3

Boys (U-11): Amarya Bajaj (DL) bt 1-Abhyuday Arora (DL) 11-6, 12-10, 12-10; U-13: Shreyansh Jha (MH) bt Harshal Rana (HR) 11-6, 11-7, 11-9; U-15: Subhash Choudhary (RJ) bt Varun Shah (ENG) 11-5, 11-9, 13-11; U-17: 2-Yusha Nafees (UP) bt 1-Dev Sharma (MH) 10-12, 11-6, 8-11, 11-8, 11-1; U-19: Sandhesh Pr (TN) bt Aditya Chandani (MH) 4-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-3.

Women: Anahat Singh (DL) bt 2-Janet Vidhi (MH) 11-0, 11-2, 11-4.