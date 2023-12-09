78th CCI-Western India Slam Squash Championship: Anahat Singh Eyes Double Crown

Diya Yadav | Credits: FPJ

Delhi's young sensation, Anahat Singh, took the 78th CCI-Western India Slam Squash Championship by storm, effortlessly securing her places in both the women's and girls' under-19 finals.

With a commanding victory over opponents, including the reigning National women champion and international players, Anahat's exceptional performance has set the stage for thrilling showdowns in the championship's prestigious finals.

Winning effortlessly in both the girls' under-19 and women's categories, she outsmarted opponents with remarkable ease. Anahat, the reigning National women champion, secured her spot in the women's final by defeating 16-year-old Diya Yadav of the USA in three decisive games.

In the under-19 final, Anahat strolled past Reiva Nimbalkar, a joint 3/4-seed, with a convincing 11-3, 11-1, and 11-2 victory.

The women's final will see Anahat face the defending champion, Janet Vidhi of Maharashtra.

Vidhi earned her spot by overcoming Ananya Pandey of Chhattisgarh in a commanding 11-2, 11-5, and 11-4 triumph.

Read Also Mumbai: Don Bosco Matunga Clinches 47 Medals To Win Sixth SFA Championships

Aditya Chandani, Sandhesh Pr and Diya impress with a win

In the boys' under-19 semi-finals, Aditya Chandani continued his impressive form, comfortably defeating Uttar Pradesh's 3/4-seed Rajasmi Sharma with scores of 11-7, 11-5, and 11-4.

Another thrilling semi-final featured Tamil Nadu's 3/4-seed Sandhesh Pr scoring a shock win over second seed Ayaan Vaziralli of Maharashtra in a hard-fought match.f

Notable performances also came from Diya, the current girls' under-17 National champion, who triumphed over Karina Phipps of the USA, and unseeded Riyansika Verma of Karnataka, who displayed remarkable fighting spirit in a tense victory over Maharashtra's second seed Aarika Mishra in the girls' under-15 semi-final.

In the Men's semi-finals, the top two seeds Suraj Chand and Veer Chotrani secured victories in matches contested between all Maharashtra players, setting the stage for an exciting final showdown.

Results

Girls’ U-11 (Semi-finals): 1-Divyanshi Jain (RJ) bt Gargi Kadam (MH) 121-3, 11-1, 11-7; 2-Shanaya Roy (MH) bt Shanaya Parasrampuria (MH) 11-3, 9-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-6.

Girls’ U-13 (Semi-finals): 1-D. Nitiyasree (TN) bt Diva Parasrampuria (TN) 11-5, 7-11, 11-8, 12-10; Goushika M. (TN) bt 2-Anika Kalanki (MP) 6-11, 11-8, 6-11, 14-12, 11-4.

Girls’ U-15 (Semi-finals): 1-Diva Shah (MH) bt 3/ 4-Aelina Shah (MH) bt 11-8, 11-8, 11-9; Riyansika Verma (KA) bt 2-Aarika Mishra (MH) 2-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-8.

Girls’ U-17 (Semi-finals): 1-Diya Yadav (USA) bt Karina Phipps (USA) 11-6, 11-6, 11-5; 2-Akanksha Gupta (MH) bt 3/ 4-Ananya Narayanan (TN) 11-7, 5-11, 11-6, 11-8.

Girls’ U-19 (Semi-finals): 1-Anahat Singh (DL) bt 3/ 4-Reiva Nimbalkar (MH) 11-3, 11-1, 11-2; 2-Nirupama Dubey (DL) bt 3/ 4-M. Amritha Rajalakshmi (TN) 11-5, 11-3, 11-4.

Boys’ U-11 (Semi-finals): 1-Abhyuday Arora (DL) bt Vihaan Chandhok (DL) 11-8, 9-11, 16-14, 11-6; 3/ 4-Amarya Bajaj (DL) bt 2-Aaditya Shah (MH) bt 11-9, 11-7, 12-10.

Boys’ U-13 (Semi-finals): 1-Shreyansh Jha (MH) bt 3/ 4-Dhruv Bopana (TN) 10-12, 11-8, 11-7, 9-11, 11-9; 3/ 4-Harshal Rana (HR) bt Divvij Dave (MH) 11-8, 11-2, 10-12, 6-11, 11-7.

Boys’ U-15 (Semi-finals): 1-Subhash Choudhary (RJ) bt 3/ 4-Ishaan Dabke (MH) 11-4, 11-1, 11-4; 2-Varun Shah (ENG) bt 3/ 4-Purav Rambhia (MH) 7-11, 11-9, 16-14, 11-8.

Boys’ U-17 (Semi-finals): 1-Dev Sharma (MH) bt Mitansh Jain (MH) 5-11, 9-11, 11-4, 11-2, 11-7; 2-Yusha Nafees (UP) bt Darshil Parasrampuria (TN) 11-3, 16-14, 8-11, 11-4.

Boys’ U-19 (Semi-finals): Aditya Chandani (MH) bt 3/ 4-Rajasmin Sharma (UP) 11-7, 11-5, 11-4; 3/d 4-Sandhesh Pr (TN) bt 2-Ayaan Vaziralli (MH) 9-11, 11-2, 11-8, 10-12, 17-15.

Women (Semi-finals): 1-Anahat Singh (DL) bt Diya Yadav (USA) 11-3, 11-5, 11-3; 2-Janet Vidhi (MH) bt 3/ 4-Ananya Pandey (CG) 11-2, 11-5, 11-4.