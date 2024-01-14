JSW-Willingdon Little Masters and Senior Squash Open: Top Seed Abhay Singh Advances; Arihant KS Shock For Rahul Baitha

Top seed and strong favourite Abhay Singh of India outlasted his countryman Guhan Senthikumar racing to a quick 11-2, 11-4, and 11-5 victory in a men’s open second round match of the JSW-Willingdon Little Masters and Senior Squash Open, at the Willingdon Sports Club, Worli, here on Sunday. This 4-star tournament is being conducted in association with the Professional Squash Association (PSA) and the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI).

Meanwhile, unseeded Indian Arihant Ks created the biggest upset as he came from behind to topple compatriot and third seed Rahul Baitha winning five games at 9-11, 2-11, 13-11, 11-3, and 14-12.

In another match, unseeded Vedant Patel of India registered an upset win against Sri Lankan seventh seed Tuwin Nilakshana Herath posting a well-deserved 11-8, 11-5, and 11-8 victory to set up a meeting with the number one seed Abhay in the quarter-finals.

In women’s competition, unseeded Dewmini Gallage of Sri Lanka recorded a shock win against India’s sixth seed coasting to a 6-11, 12-10, 11-9, and 11-4 win in a first round match. The Sri Lankan will next meet India’s top seed Anahat Singh in the quarter-finals.

Seventh seed Yeheni Kuruppu also from Sri Lanka also advanced to the quarter-finals as she easily defeated Bijali Darvada in three quick games at 11-5, 11-1, 11-4 to also advance to the quarter-finals.

Women – (Round-1): Dewmini Gallage (SRI) bt 6-Janet Vidhi (IND) 6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-4; 7-Yeheni Kuruppu (SRI) bt Bijali Darvada (IND) 11-5, 11-1, 11-4; 8-Nirupama Dubey (IND) bt Unnati Tripathi (IND) 11-3, 11-3, 11-7;

Men – (Round-1): 1-Abhay Sigh bt Guhan Senthikumar 11-2, 11-4, 11-5; Vedant Patel (IND) bt 7-Tuwin Nilakshana Herath (SRI) 11-8, 11-5, 11-8; 6-Om Semwal (IND) bt Jaideep Singh Sethi (IND) 11-9, 11-6, 11-4; Arihant Ks (IND) bt 3-Rahul Baitha 9-11, 2-11, 13-11, 11-3, 14-12.