'JSW-Willingdon Squash Open 2024': Clash of Titans with Global Rankings And Youthful Energy Promises Thrills

Squash. | (Credits: Twitter)

Get ready for an exciting clash of squash titans at the upcoming JSW-Willingdon Little Masters and Senior Squash Open, set to unfold from January 13 to 17, 2024, at Mumbai's prestigious Willingdon Sports Club, Worli.

Anahat Singh, the 15-year-old sensation ranked 130th globally, headlines a formidable lineup, facing fierce competition from Japanese ace Erisa Sano Herring (world rank 126), Sri Lanka's Chanithma Sinaly (world rank 172), and Serbia's Jelena Dutina (world rank 192) in the women's category.

The men's division promises intense battles with Indian contenders Abhay Singh (world rank 73), Suraj Chand (world rank 170), Rahul Baitha (world rank 173), and Australian talent Remi Young (world rank 312) vying for the coveted title.

This premier squash event not only showcases the talents of these athletes but also provides a stage for younger players in categories ranging from U-9 to U-19, along with men masters in the 35, 45, and 55 age groups.

As a 4-star event affiliated with the Professional Squash Association (PSA) and the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), the JSW-Willingdon Squash Open stands as a vital platform for players to demonstrate their skills, compete against top-notch opponents, and potentially catch the attention of talent scouts. Don't miss the action-packed tournament that epitomizes the caliber and significance of professional squash.