JSW-Willingdon Squash Open From January 13

Leading players from across the country and overseas will be seen in action during the JSW-Willingdon Little Masters & Seniors Squash Open 2024 and to be played at the Willingdon Sports Club, Worli from January 13 to 17, 2024.

This event is a 4 star squash tournament which is being conducted in affiliation with PSA (Professional Squash Association) the international governing body for squash and SRFI (Squash Rackets Federation of India) the national governing body for the sport.

Competition will be conducted for boys’ and girls’ in the U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19 categories, PSA men and women and masters 35, 45 and 55 age categories.