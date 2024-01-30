Japalouppe Annual Equestrian Games 2024: Amateur Riders Club (ARC) Clinch Top Spot With 277 Points

Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) emerged as the top team at the Japalouppe Annual Equestrian Games 2024 with 277 team points.

Equestrian clubs from various corners of Maharashtra converged at the Japalouppe Equestrian Centre, Pune.

The 14th Annual Equestrian Games (AEG) was a state-level competition and a crucial stepping stone for aspiring riders striving for national recognition, It also stands as the pinnacle of equestrian excellence in the region.

The 14th AEG competition drew contestants from 19 teams and welcomed nearly 268 participants from across Maharashtra.

Of which approximately 10 riders and 7 horses participated from ARC.

Among the esteemed panel of judges for the competitions were Retired Colonel Moni Ahawat, he has been a National jumping champion, represented India at the Asian Games and other National events, also is a Judge in Eventing for Olympic qualifiers and a board member of Asian Equestrian Federation (AEF), and Mr. Vishal Bishnoy, a decorated athlete, entered the Asian Games in 2002 Busan, secured Gold in FEI World Challenge, and a Gold in the Nationals.

Amateur Riders' Club (ARC) individual wins at the Japalouppe Annual Equestrian Games 2024

1) Top Team - Amateur Riders’ Club

2) Best Show Jumping Team - Amateur Riders’ Club

3) Best Horse: Visionist

4) Best Rider - Open Category: Shlok Jhunjhunwala with 57 Rider Points.

5) Best Rider - Amateur Category: Maira Gracias, sharing the triumph with Kimberly Roy (JAPALOUPPE EQUESTRIAN CENTRE) both scored 45 Rider Points.