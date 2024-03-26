Iraa Cares Football Tournament: Compassionate Social Initiative By Cathedral And John Connon School Student

Iraa Care, a compassionate social initiative spearheaded by Iraa Gupta, a student from Cathedral and John Connon School. Irra will organise a five-a-side football tournament for girls in the under-12 and under-14 categories. The championship will be held at the Cooperage ground on March 30, ensuring an enjoyable experience without excessive strain under the summer sun.

As a fervent footballer herself, Iraa is driven by the mission to empower underprivileged children by providing them with a platform to showcase their talents, all while fostering a culture of sportsmanship, fitness, and overall well-being among youngsters.

The tournament will feature participants from BMC schools and NGOs, offering a rare opportunity for these children to engage in outdoor play and display their skills.

The aim behind this championship is to get awareness about the significance of sports and ignite a passion for the game among girls who often lack encouragement to participate in outdoor activities.

Beyond the thrill of competition, this tournament serves as a platform for talent recognition, with trophies and medals awaiting the best players and top scorers in each category. Moreover, the presence of various coaches offers the potential for talented individuals to further their training and development.