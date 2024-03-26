'Dog Isn't Football': Varun Dhawan Lashes Out At Ground Staff For Kicking Dog That Invaded MI Vs GT IPL Match

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan lashed out at the ground staff for mistreating a dog after it invaded the pitch during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans on Sunday. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet in which the staff can be seen chasing the dog around and even kicking it.

Varun took to his Instagram stories to share the horrifying video and slammed the people for mistreating the canine. "Wtf a dog isn’t a football. Also, the dog isn’t biting or harming anyone. Regardless there has to be a better way," he wrote.

Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor too criticised the staffers as well as the spectators who were seen laughing out loud when the incident happened. "This video describes the state of humanity in today’s dna (shameful)," he wrote.

A person who claimed he was present in the stadium when the incident happened shared that the dog had invaded the pitch multiple times and that the staffers meant it no harm.

"I was there in the stadium watching it live. I can see many people passing judgements here but let me make it clear. The dog had interrupted the game once and then he exited and he was let allowed to roam free, next ball he came again and did a round of stadium which also everyone let go as he was happy playing, next ball again third time he came in and was circling around, the game had to begin so people tried to catch him so that they can take him outside the security barriers but he was too fast, many ground staff tried to shoo him off but he didn't budge even & again you can't expect every human to react the same way maybe," the netizen wrote.

The video left the internet divided and others stated that the dog could have been shooed away or moved out of the stadium by picking it in their arms as well instead of mercilessly kicking it around.