Baby John FIRST Look: Varun Dhawan Impresses In Massy Avatar, Film To Release On May 31 (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

The palpable excitement for Varun Dhawan starrer #VD18 is about to reach its next level the makers have announced the title, first glimpse and the big release date of the film.

Dhawan's action entertainer is now titled as Baby John and is all set to release worldwide on May 31st 2024. Sharing the first look, the Student Of The Year actor captioned it as, "#babyjohn Worldwide release on May 31st 2024."

Check out Baby John's first look:

Read Also Varun Dhawan Shares Unseen PHOTO From His Proposal To Natasha Dalal on 3rd Anniversary

The high-octane video begins with a disclaimer that says “Use Headphones for better experience.” It promises audiences an extravagant cinematic experience.

Baby John marks Dhawan's first on-screen collaboration with Jawan director Atlee. The film will also mark Keerthy Suresh's Hindi debut and Wamiqa Gabbi, who is making her silver screen debut.

The star cast also includes Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav. Baby John is directed by A.Kaleeswaran.

Is is an S Thaman musical. Baby John in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios. A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios Production, the film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande.

Read Also Varun Dhawan Sustains His Fourth Injury While Filming For Atlee's VD18

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhawan was last seen in Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.