Mamata Banerjee Injured Again: West Bengal CM Trips & Falls While Boarding Helicopter In Durgapur; Video Goes Viral

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee got injured while boarding a helicopter on Saturday. Banerjee lost her balance and fell down while boarding a chopper in Paschim Bardhaman's Durgapur today. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet showing the West Bengal CM tripping and falling while entering the chopper. She was immediately assisted by her staff present next to her at the moment.

There is no official statement about this incident yet, however, it seems that the West Bengal Chief Minister was not severely injured as she has left for Asansol for the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

VIDEO | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee got injured as she lost her balance while boarding a helicopter in Durgapur.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/PNhqeSkgqE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 27, 2024

The video which is currently going viral shows Mamata Banerjee getting out of an SUV at the tarmac and moving into the helicopter through detachable stairs amid chants of "Mamata Banerjee tum aage badho, hum tumhare sath hain." The moment she entered the chopper she tripped and fell as the security personel behind her lept forward to pick her up.

Over a month ago, Mamata had suffered a head injury after a fall at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata.

According to reports, CM Banerjee had accidentally fallen and hit her head on a glass showcase, causing a deep cut on her forehead. The 69-year-old was immediately taken to the government-run SSKM Hospital. Following treatment, she was discharged from the hospital after receiving four stitches on her head.

