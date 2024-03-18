From Scoring Goal In Football World Cup To Helping RCB Win WPL 2024: Ellyse Perry's Foray Into Multiple Sports

By: Aakash Singh | March 18, 2024
Ellyse Perry started off in the world of sports as a football player. She was part of Australia's squad in the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup and famously scored a goal against Sweden in their 3-1 loss.
Ellyse Perry has been part of 6 T20 World Cup-winning teams of Australia from 2009-2023. The all-rounder has 371 runs under her belt in 42 matches and has 40 wickets in T20 World Cup history.
Ellyse Perry was also part of Australia's squad that won the Commonwealth games in 2022.
Ellyse Perry has also been part of Australia's two 50-over World Cup winning sides. Perry took 3 wickets in the 2013 final to bowl Australia to victory. Perry didn't bowl in the 2022 final, but played a 10-ball 17 cameo.
Ellyse Perry played an integral role in RCB's WPL victory in 2024. She mustered 347 runs in 9 innings at 69.40.
Perry was equally magnificent with the ball, taking 7 wickets at 17.57. The 33-year-old took astonishing figures of 6-15 against the Mumbai Indians.
Ellyse Perry with the Orange cap.
Ellyse Perry had also been named ICC ODI Cricketer Of The Year in 2019. She also won the Rachel Flit Hayhoe award in 2019.
