 Indore: Rebuked By Elder Sister, 17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Ends Life
Indore: Rebuked By Elder Sister, 17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Ends Life

Teenager's sister often scolded her for returning home late and for not doing household chores properly

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 11:09 PM IST
Indore: Rebuked By Elder Sister, 17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Ends Life | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old NEET aspirant girl committed suicide by hanging herself at her rented place in the Sayyogitaganj police station area on Saturday.

She left a suicide note in which she held herself responsible for her death and wrote that she was ending her life as a result of being scolded by her elder sister.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Nishtha Thakur, a resident of Ahilyapuri Colony. Nishtha had been living with her elder sister Vani. When Vani returned in the evening, the door was locked from inside. With the landlord’s help, it was forced open and Nishtha was found hanging. An FSL team reached the spot and seized the suicide note.

ACP Tushar Singh said preliminary investigation indicates the sisters argued on Saturday afternoon and her sister scolded her, triggering her to end her life.

Bhopal Shocker! Accused Of Molesting Neighbour’s Daughter, 23-Year-Old Auto Driver Hangs Self
article-image

In the note, Nishtha felt hurt by her elder sister’s scolding over trivial affairs. Nishtha reportedly wrote that her sister often scolded her for returning home late and for not doing household chores properly. She mentioned that these reprimands deeply upset her, prompting her to take the extreme step. The sisters had come from Agar Malwa to study.

Vani is preparing for law, while Nishtha was in Class 11 and had arrived to stay with her sister just a few days ago. The police handed over the body to the family after conducting the post-mortem on Sunday. Further investigation is underway.

Youth hangs self, dies

A 25-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself at his place in Azad Nagar police station area on Saturday. The reason behind his extreme decision is yet not known as no note was recovered from his place. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Himanshu, son of Shiv, a resident of Azad Nagar. His family members said that they are not aware about the reason behind his suicide. He worked in a shop.

