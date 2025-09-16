Mumbai: Western Railway Trains Delayed After Technical Glitch At Andheri Station

Representative Image | File |

Commuters on Mumbai’s Western Railway faced a tough evening on Tuesday as trains were delayed due to a technical fault near Andheri. The disruption led to overcrowded platforms and packed coaches, leaving office goers struggling to get back home. Several trains were reported to be running late, with cancellations adding to the inconvenience.

Confused by the sudden delays, many passengers turned to the M-Indicator app to figure out what was wrong. They kept asking each other in group chats and discussion threads about the reason behind the disruption. While some speculated about technical glitches, others expressed frustration over the lack of timely updates.

Further details are awaited.