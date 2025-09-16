 'India Refused Third Party Mediation': Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar's Big Admission
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'India Refused Third Party Mediation': Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar's Big Admission

'India Refused Third Party Mediation': Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar's Big Admission

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that India has refused to engage in dialogue with Pakistan with the assistance of any third party. When Pakistan asked US Secretary of State Marco Rubio whether India wanted third-party mediation, Rubio responded that India considers it a 'bilateral matter' and does not want mediation.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 06:48 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar | X/Ishaq Dar

Amid repeated claims by US President Donald Trump about stopping the war between India and Pakistan, a Pakistani minister has clarified in a statement that India had rejected third-party mediation. Following Trump's claims, opposition parties had cornered the Modi government on this issue both in Parliament and on the streets.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that India has refused to engage in dialogue with Pakistan with the assistance of any third party. When Pakistan asked US Secretary of State Marco Rubio whether India wanted third-party mediation, Rubio responded that India considers it a 'bilateral matter' and does not want mediation.

Read Also
'Entire Pakistan Is Having Meltdown': BJP's Amit Malviya Slams Former Pak Cricketer Mohammad Yousuf...
article-image

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan wants to engage in dialogue with India, but there has been no response from the Indian side. Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and the opposition INDIA alliance have been attacking Prime Minister Modi, alleging that the ceasefire occurred due to third-party mediation.

During the same interview, Ishaq Dar declared that Pakistan, as a nuclear power, is always ready to defend Islamic nations. He also issued veiled threats to India and Israel, saying, "Pakistan has a very large and powerful army that has proven its capabilities in conventional warfare." When asked what Islamabad would do if a joint organisation were formed to stop Israel's aggression in the Middle East, he responded by stating that Pakistan is prepared to defend Islamic countries. This interview with Ishaq Dar was recorded before the Arab-Islamic Summit held in Doha.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: SIWS Junior College Staff Protest Against Vice-Principal In Wadala, Alleging Harassment And Misconduct
Mumbai News: SIWS Junior College Staff Protest Against Vice-Principal In Wadala, Alleging Harassment And Misconduct
Hollywood Actor-Director Robert Redford Dies At 89
Hollywood Actor-Director Robert Redford Dies At 89
Palghar: Damaged Buses To Be Converted Into Public Toilets In Vasai-Virar
Palghar: Damaged Buses To Be Converted Into Public Toilets In Vasai-Virar
Parshuram Corporation Chairman Ashish Damle Gets Ministerial Status In Maharashtra
Parshuram Corporation Chairman Ashish Damle Gets Ministerial Status In Maharashtra

The BJP used the Pakistani Minister's statement to attack Congress. Sharing the clip of Ishaq Dar's interview, BJP leader Amit Malviya wrote, "Rahul Gandhi, listen carefully → Pakistan's own Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told Al Jazeera that India categorically rejected any third-party ceasefire mediation. Stop peddling lies. Stop echoing Pakistan's propaganda."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'India Refused Third Party Mediation': Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar's Big Admission

'India Refused Third Party Mediation': Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar's Big Admission

UN Commission Of Inquiry Report Concludes 'Israel Has Committed Genocide In Gaza'

UN Commission Of Inquiry Report Concludes 'Israel Has Committed Genocide In Gaza'

'Tukde Tukde Ho Gaye': Top JeM Commander Exposes Pakistan, Admits Terrorist Masood Azhar's Family...

'Tukde Tukde Ho Gaye': Top JeM Commander Exposes Pakistan, Admits Terrorist Masood Azhar's Family...

Asia Cup 2025 | 'Man With Positive Mindset': Ex-Pak Captain Shahid Afridi Praises Cong Leader Rahul...

Asia Cup 2025 | 'Man With Positive Mindset': Ex-Pak Captain Shahid Afridi Praises Cong Leader Rahul...

Who Is Mary Kirk? Charlie Kirk's 'Secret Sister' Who Shocked Conservatives With Her 'Progressive'...

Who Is Mary Kirk? Charlie Kirk's 'Secret Sister' Who Shocked Conservatives With Her 'Progressive'...