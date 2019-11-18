If BJP can ally with PDP, JD(U), RPI; then why is Sena-Cong-NCP a problem?

With a possible alliance of Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP in Maharashtra, ideological questions are being raised which never cropped up when BJP formed governments with parties not even close to their ideological spectrum, explains Neeta Kolhatkar, City Editor at Free Press Journal.
Nobody questioned the BJP when they formed the government in Jammu Kashmir along with Mehbooba Mufti's PDP or in Bihar with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) even though the ideologies of the parties are poles apart, so why question the alliance between Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP in Maharashtra, said Neeta Kolhatkar on a popular Marathi show debate.
She also questioned BJP's ally and RPI head Ramdas Athawle. She said that RPI was founded on the ideas of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar who rejected Gods and Goddesses outright, so how can the BJP being a Hindutva party and RPI be together. Kolhatkar added that it isn't about ideology anymore, but about providing a good governance.
The BJP took nearly 18 days to show their incompetence to form the government even after being the single largest party. Now, even 18 days have not passed so why are we becoming so restless about the government formation, Kolhatkar added.
She went on to say that the Congress-NCP provided a stable government in the state for 15 long years. Kolhatkar said that each of the three parties will try their level best as each one of them is responsible towards their voters and their constituency.
Amidst the President's rule in the state, NCP President Sharad Pawar met Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi's residence.
"We discussed in detail about Maharashtra's political situation. I briefed her on it. Mr. AK Antony was also there. Certain leaders of both(Congress-NCP) parties will meet and discuss further and get back to us," Sharad Pawar said.
NCP chief added that there was no talk of government formation. He said, "There was no talk of Govt formation in our meeting, this meeting was all about discussing Congress and NCP.
Maharashtra came under President's Rule after no party was able to form the government after the assembly polls.
BJP had won 105 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly whereas Shiv Sena has 56, Congress 44 and NCP 54 seats.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)