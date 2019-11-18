If BJP can ally with PDP, JD(U), RPI; then why is Sena-Cong-NCP a problem?

With a possible alliance of Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP in Maharashtra, ideological questions are being raised which never cropped up when BJP formed governments with parties not even close to their ideological spectrum, explains Neeta Kolhatkar, City Editor at Free Press Journal.

Nobody questioned the BJP when they formed the government in Jammu Kashmir along with Mehbooba Mufti's PDP or in Bihar with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) even though the ideologies of the parties are poles apart, so why question the alliance between Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP in Maharashtra, said Neeta Kolhatkar on a popular Marathi show debate.

She also questioned BJP's ally and RPI head Ramdas Athawle. She said that RPI was founded on the ideas of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar who rejected Gods and Goddesses outright, so how can the BJP being a Hindutva party and RPI be together. Kolhatkar added that it isn't about ideology anymore, but about providing a good governance.