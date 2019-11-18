Maha Impasse: Sharad Pawar arrives at Sonia's residence

The meeting is very crucial and will reportedly be regarding the government formation in Maharashtra. Nawab Malik, National spokesperson of the NCP, told mediapersons yesterday that NCP President Sharad Pawar will meet interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi, followed by a meeting of the top leaders of both the parties on Tuesday.

"Thereafter, the government formation process will be finalised," Malik said.

Malik made it clear that the objective was to give "a stable government" to the state and any decision would be taken only in consultation with the Congress in the matter.

A first-of-its-kind alliance among the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress appears to be taking shape in Maharashtra. However, there were reports earlier that the Congress wants Shiv Sena to shed its Hindutva ideology.