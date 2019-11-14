Congress wants Shiv Sena to shed Hindutva ideology

The Congress, which is in talks with its ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) over government formation in Maharashtra, is treading cautiously in preparing the common minimum programme (CMP) before committing to Shiv Sena and wants the latter to shed its Hindutva ideology and take a secular stand.

According to Congress sources, the party is in discussions with NCP over the CMP to form a government in the state, where President's rule was imposed on Monday and the assembly put under suspended animation.

Before committing to the Shiv Sena, the party first wants to discuss all the points of the CMP with the NCP, a Congress source said.

He said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar is all set to meet Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on the weekend to discuss the matter.

He also said that the Congress will look at every aspect, on whether to support government formation in the state from inside or give outside support.