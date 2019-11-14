President’s rule in Maharashtra a ‘scripted act’, Fadnavis shedding crocodile tears: Shiv Sena

In a vitriolic attack on the BJP, the Shiv Sena on Thursday has alleged that the "the script" for imposing the President's rule in Maharashtra had already been written by the BJP to control power in the state.

Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', further lashed out at BJP and chief Amit Shah for pressurising the governor and Devendra Fadnavis for shedding crocodile tears after President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra, as no party was able to form the government. It also said that former state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is shedding “crocodile tears” over the imposition of President’s rule as power is still indirectly in the hands of the BJP.