President’s rule in Maharashtra a ‘scripted act’, Fadnavis shedding crocodile tears: Shiv Sena

In a vitriolic attack on the BJP, the Shiv Sena on Thursday has alleged that the "the script" for imposing the President's rule in Maharashtra had already been written by the BJP to control power in the state.
Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', further lashed out at BJP and chief Amit Shah for pressurising the governor and Devendra Fadnavis for shedding crocodile tears after President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra, as no party was able to form the government. It also said that former state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is shedding “crocodile tears” over the imposition of President’s rule as power is still indirectly in the hands of the BJP.
Criticising the governor for giving the Shiv Sena just 24 hours to stake claim and refusing it additional time to muster numbers, an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said, “It looked like some invisible power was controlling this game and decisions were taken accordingly.”
President's rule was imposed in the state on Tuesday after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sent a report to the Centre, stating that formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation despite all his efforts.
The development came as the political stalemate continued since the declaration of Assembly poll results last month, with the Congress and NCP saying they had not yet taken any decision on Shiv Sena's proposal of forming a government and will hold further discussions.
