BJP, Sena fought together, ask them about Maha govt formation: Pawar bowls another googly

Pawar on Saturday said the three parties will form government and complete a full term. NCP's senior leaders on Sunday met in Mumbai and discussed government formation.

"We had had a discussion over the current political situation in the state, and we have come to the conclusion that the President's rule should end and an alternative government should be formed," NCP leader Nawab Malik was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

"Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi will meet on Monday and discuss the possibility of the formation of an alternative government in Maharashtra," he added. A meeting between the Congress and Shiv Sena leaders will also take place, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan informed on Sunday. "We will find out if we can go ahead or not," he said.

(Inputs from PTI)