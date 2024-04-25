McDonald's, Theobroma Deliver Stale Products To Customers In Noida; FSSAI Initiates Action

Image used for representational purpose only

In a concerning development, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) visited and took samples from an outlet of McDonald's in Noida Sector 18 and the famous cake and bakery shop Theobroma in sector-104 in Noida.

The complainant had ordered the burger online. However, the customer complained that he received a stale burger. The customer said that the burger affected his health and that she felt uneasy after consuming the food from McDonald's.

He then complained at the FSSAI portal. Soon, a team from the food department visited the McDonald's store in sector 18 and collected samples of the palm oil used for preparing food. The department also collected samples of mayonnaise, bun pav and other items.

A similar incident occurred with a woman who had ordered a cake from Theobroma Bakery in sector 104 in Noida. She complained that the cake made her sick and the cake was of low quality. The woman registered a complaint with the FSSAI team and mentioned the address and name of the shop.

A team then visited the cake shop and collected samples there. It specifically took the sample of the pineapple cake about which the complaint was given by the woman.

Food adulteration and bad quality a cause for concern

Recently, several reports of food adulteration and bad-quality food being supplied by online portals in Noida have surfaced. The issue becomes even more serious in the summers when food poisoning cases are generally on the rise. The FSSAI provides helpline numbers for customers wanting to complain about the low or bad quality of food served to them.

A worrying sign

With our fast-paced lives and the demands on time, cooking becomes a difficult task for those living far from the family. With the proliferation of shops and outlets delivering food online, one depends on such establishments to provide quality food often at a premium price. However, if the complaints are anything to go by, such instances could harm the reputation of the online food delivery apps and the shops apart from the health of the customers.