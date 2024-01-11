 Video: Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Passengers Demand Refund For Being Served 'Spoilt & Stale Food'
Upon repeated insistence of all the passengers, the staff was seen taking all the plates back

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
New Delhi: A video posted by a traveler of a Varanasi bound Vande Bharat train is doing rounds on social media. In the video, the passenger has raised serious question over the quality of food being served on Vande Bharat trains. In the video it can be seen that all the passengers of the train have kept their plates on the ground and are seen asking the staff to take back the plates. Upon repeated insistence of all the passengers, the staff was seen taking all the plates back.

The passenger posted the videos of the food and the overall sentiment of the passengers, and wrote in his post, "Hi sir I am in journey with 22416 from NDLS to BSB. Food that was served now is smelling and very dirty food quality. Kindly refund my all the money.. These vendor are spoiling the brand name of Vande Bharat express ." The post was addressed to Indian railways, Vande Bharat authorities and Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Sales of packages food items banned in september

The development comes nearly 4 months after Railway Ministry had taken steps to address consumer complaits regarding food served on vande bharat trains. After receiving several complaints from Vande Bharat train passengers that sales of PAD (bakery products, wafers, confectionery items, cold drinks, etc.) and a la carte items were causing inconvenience to them, the railway ministry had swung into action and banned sales of packaged food items in the train for the next six months.

