Vande Bharat Express Stopped Midway After Passenger Smokes Cigarette Inside Lavatory, Accused Taken Off Train At Nashik Station (Video)

Vande Bharat Express |

Mumbai, January 10: A passenger smoking inside a toilet on the Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat Express triggered a false alarm and an automatic fire extinguisher, and stopped the train for a while on Tuesday, January 9. The passenger was detained and made to leave the Vande Bharat Express at the Nashik railway station. A video of the passenger being taken off the train is going viral on social media.

The Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat Express was running at a high-speed when the fire alarm went off in one of the coaches of the train. The automatic fire extinguisher became activated and the train stopped suddenly. The sudden halt caused panic among the passengers. It then came to light that a passenger was smoking inside toilet of the coach, which activated the fire extinguisher and stopped the train.

Passenger Detained For Smoking Inside Toilet Of Vande Bharat Express Train:

A similar incident had taken place in August last year. A ticketless passenger boarded the Tirupati-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express and was smoking inside a toilet. This had resulted in the automatic activation of an aerosol fire extinguisher inside the toilet. The accused was later detained. The incident had happened in coach C-13 on Train No. 20702 after it passed Gudur in Andhra Pradesh.