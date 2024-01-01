 Mumbai: Kalyan Kasara Karjat Suburban Passengers Association Questions Rly Over Congestion Amid Introduction Of Vande Bharat Train
They pointed to the recent inclusion of the Jalna CSMT Vande Bharat train, questioning the rationale behind augmenting services on a route grappling with overcrowding.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, January 01, 2024, 06:58 PM IST
Mumbai: Kalyan Kasara Karjat Suburban Passengers Association Questions Rly Over Congestion Amid Introduction Of Vande Bharat Train | File Photo

In a recent development, the Kalyan Kasara Karjat Suburban Passengers Association has expressed concerns about the introduction of additional long-distance trains into the already congested suburban network of the city. Specifically, they pointed to the recent inclusion of the Jalna CSMT Vande Bharat train, questioning the rationale behind augmenting services on a route grappling with overcrowding. However, a senior railway official stated that the recently introduced train enters the suburban section during non-peak hours.

Association emails the railway administration

In an email addressed to the railway administration, the association highlighted years of persistent efforts to enhance the frequency of trains on the Kalyan-Kasara and Kalyan-Karjat lines. Their primary objective has been to alleviate crowding issues and mitigate the risk of accidents. However, they claim that the railway administration consistently cites existing traffic surpassing capacity as a hindrance, attributed to the double line and in adherence to railway board guidelines.

The association posed a critical query, questioning how the Vande Bharat train services managed to expand on the same congested route. Expressing their frustration, they seek justification from the railway authorities regarding this apparent inconsistency in approach.

