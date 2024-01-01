Vidyadhar Malegaonkar Assumes Leadership As Principal Chief Operation Manager Of Western Railway |

Vidyadhar Malegaonkar, a distinguished officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) from the 1991 Batch, has assumed the role of Principal Chief Operation Manager of Western Railway. Malegaonkar, highly regarded for his expertise in train operations, brings a wealth of experience to his new position.

Malegaonkar's diverse career within Indian Railways

Before this appointment, Malegaonkar served as the Chief Vigilance Officer at Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai. His diverse career within Indian Railways includes notable positions such as Assistant Transportation Manager, Divisional Transportation Manager, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Senior Divisional Operations Manager, Deputy Chief Operations Manager, Deputy General Manager, Chief Public Relations Officer, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, and Divisional Railway Manager.

Malegaonkar's professional journey extends beyond Indian Railways, with roles at Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR) as Deputy General Manager and Chief Manager. He also contributed to the Government of Maharashtra as a Co-Ordinating Officer.

Education

Educationally, Malegaonkar holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has pursued Masters in Political Science, along with a Master of Philosophy (Political Science). His commitment to continuous learning is evident through international training stints in Malaysia and Singapore. Apart from his professional pursuits, Malegaonkar is known for his avid reading habits and keen interest in books.

His assumption of the Principal Chief Operation Manager role is anticipated to further enhance the efficiency and operations of Western Railway, given Malegaonkar's extensive background and leadership in the field.