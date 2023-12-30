Western Railway Extends Trips of 8 Pairs Of Special Trains On Special Fare; Check Details

Western Railway | Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and to meet travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of 08 pairs of Special trains on Special Fare.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer Western Railway, Train No. 09051 Mumbai Central – Bhusaval Tri-Weekly Special, which was earlier notified up to 31st December 2023, has been extended up to 30th January 2024.

Train No. 09052 Bhusaval – Mumbai Central Tri-Weekly Special, which was earlier notified up to 01st January 2024, has been extended up to 31st January 2024.

Train No. 09324 Indore – Pune Weekly Special, which was earlier notified up to 27th December 2023, has been extended up to 31st January 2024.

Train No. 09323 Pune - Indore Weekly Special, which was earlier notified up to 28th December 2023, has been extended up to 1st February 2024.

Train No. 09530 Bhavnagar – Dhola Special, which was earlier notified up to 31st December 2023, has been extended up to 31st March 2024.

Train No. 09529 Dhola – Bhavnagar Daily Special, which was earlier notified up to 01st January 2024, has been extended up to 01st April 2024.

Train No. 09456 Bhuj – Sabarmati Special, which was earlier notified up to 31st December 2023, has been extended up to 15th January 2024.

Train No. 09455 Sabarmati – Bhuj Special, which was earlier notified up to 31st December 2023, has been extended up to 15th January 2024.

Train No. 09435 Ahmedabad – Okha Weekly Special, which was earlier notified up to 30th December 2023, has been extended up to 15th January 2024.

Train No. 09436 Okha – Ahmedabad Weekly Special, which was earlier notified up to 31st December 2023, has been extended up to 16th January 2024.

Train No. 09211 Gandhigram – Botad Special, which was earlier notified up to 31st December 2023, has been extended up to 31st March 2024.

Train No. 09212 Botad – Gandhigram Special, which was earlier notified up to 31st December 2023, has been extended up to 31st March 2024.

Train No. 09213 Botad - Dhrangadhra Special, which was earlier notified up to 31st December 2023, has been extended up to 31st March 2024.

Train No. 09214 Dhrangadhra – Botad Special, which was earlier notified up to 31st December 2023, has been extended up to 31st March 2024.

Train No. 09216 Bhavnagar - Gandhigram Special, which was earlier notified up to 31st December 2023, has been extended up to 31st March 2024.

Train No. 09215 Gandhigram – Bhavnagar Special, which was earlier notified up to 01st January 2024, has been extended up to 01st April 2024.

The booking of extended trips of Train No. 09051, 09324, 09456, 09455, 09435, and 09436 will open on 30th December 2023 at PRS counters and the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.