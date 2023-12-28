 GM WR Releases Western Railway’s Wall Calendar & Table Calendar For The Year 2024
FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
article-image

Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway released the Wall Calendar & Table Calendar of Western Railway alongwith Prakash Butani – Additional General Manager of WR, in the presence of all Principal Head of Departments and senior officers of WR while the Divisional Railway Managers of all six divisions were present through video conferencing.

Western Railway’s Wall Calendar as well as Table Calendar for the year 2024 is based on Heritage theme to commemorate the completion of 125 glorious years of Western Railway’s Headquarters Building. The Wall Calendar showcases the magnificent edifice which is gallantly standing tall, witness to the transformation of Western Railway as well as the cityscape.

The Table Calendar has also been designed showcasing some of the captivating views of the HQ building, both from the yesteryear archives and from the present day. Both the calendars are a masterpiece and highlights the rich legacy of Western Railway in preserving its heritage.

