HSBC Bombay Gymkhana Run: Manilal Gavit And Ketki Sathe Claim Gold

Manilal Gavit and Ketki Sathe ran away with the top honours winning the men’s and women’s 10 kilometres races respectively in the 1st HSBC-Bombay Gymkhana Run 2024, held in the city recently. This inaugural HSBC Bombay Gymkhana Run -- 10K and 3K run -- was organized by the iconic gymkhana with a theme to promote Mumbai heritage through fitness

Former Indian cricket captain and head coach Ravi Shastri was the Chief Guest and he flagged-off the race. Later, Shastri, along with Bombay Gymkhana President, Sanjiv Saran Mehra presided over the prize-distribution function.

Gavit finished the race in a time 00:39:25 to win the gold medal. Finishing a distant second was Amit Arvind - 00:42:03 to take the silver medal, while Naushad Khan – 00:43:06 claimed the third place and the bronze medal.

Ketaki Sathe took the gold medal with an impressive time of – 00:45:21, followed Ayesha Mansukhani – 00:47:17 for the silver medal and the bronze medal went to Sharmila Kadam – 00:48:00.

Meanwhile, Priyanshu Jaiswal and Krutika Chavhan claimed the top prizes in the men’s and women’s 3 kilometres races respectively.

In the shorter race, Priyanshu Jaiswal took the gold medal in a time of 00:10:12, while Rupesh Panjiyara came a close second in 00:10:23 to take the silver medal. The bronze went to Subratmani Tripathi in 00:11:02.

In the women’s competition, Chavhan won the gold medal as she crossed the finish line in 00:12:47 well ahead of second-placed Bhavya Chuahan - 00:14:16 who had to settle for the silver. Anoushka Gangwani was third in 00:14:44 and had to settle for the bronze medal.

Results - Men’s 10 km: 1. Manilal Gavit – 00:39:25, 2. Amit Arvind - 00:42:03; 3. Naushad Khan – 00:43:06.

Women 10 km: 1. Ketaki Sathe – 00:45:21, 2. Ayesha Mansukhani – 00:47:17, 3. Sharmila Kadam – 00:48:00.

Men 3 km: 1. Priyanshu Jaiswal - 00:10:12, 2. Rupesh Panjiyara - 00:10:23, 3. Subratmani Tripathi - 00:11:02.

Women 3 km: 1. Krutika Chavhan - 00:12:47, 2. Bhavya Chuahan - 00:14:16, 3. Anoushka Gangwani - 00:14:44.