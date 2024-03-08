 HSBC Bombay Gymkhana Run: Manilal Gavit And Ketki Sathe Claim Gold
Former Indian cricket captain and head coach Ravi Shastri was the Chief Guest and he flagged-off the race

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 06:16 PM IST
Manilal Gavit and Ketki Sathe ran away with the top honours winning the men’s and women’s 10 kilometres races respectively in the 1st HSBC-Bombay Gymkhana Run 2024, held in the city recently. This inaugural HSBC Bombay Gymkhana Run -- 10K and 3K run -- was organized by the iconic gymkhana with a theme to promote Mumbai heritage through fitness

Former Indian cricket captain and head coach Ravi Shastri was the Chief Guest and he flagged-off the race. Later, Shastri, along with Bombay Gymkhana President, Sanjiv Saran Mehra presided over the prize-distribution function.

Gavit finished the race in a time 00:39:25 to win the gold medal. Finishing a distant second was Amit Arvind - 00:42:03 to take the silver medal, while Naushad Khan – 00:43:06 claimed the third place and the bronze medal.

Ketaki Sathe took the gold medal with an impressive time of – 00:45:21, followed Ayesha Mansukhani – 00:47:17 for the silver medal and the bronze medal went to Sharmila Kadam – 00:48:00.

Meanwhile, Priyanshu Jaiswal and Krutika Chavhan claimed the top prizes in the men’s and women’s 3 kilometres races respectively.

In the shorter race, Priyanshu Jaiswal took the gold medal in a time of 00:10:12, while Rupesh Panjiyara came a close second in 00:10:23 to take the silver medal. The bronze went to Subratmani Tripathi in 00:11:02.

In the women’s competition, Chavhan won the gold medal as she crossed the finish line in 00:12:47 well ahead of second-placed Bhavya Chuahan - 00:14:16 who had to settle for the silver. Anoushka Gangwani was third in 00:14:44 and had to settle for the bronze medal.

Results - Men’s 10 km: 1. Manilal Gavit – 00:39:25, 2. Amit Arvind - 00:42:03; 3. Naushad Khan – 00:43:06.

Women 10 km: 1. Ketaki Sathe – 00:45:21, 2. Ayesha Mansukhani – 00:47:17, 3. Sharmila Kadam – 00:48:00.

Men 3 km: 1. Priyanshu Jaiswal - 00:10:12, 2. Rupesh Panjiyara - 00:10:23, 3. Subratmani Tripathi - 00:11:02.

Women 3 km: 1. Krutika Chavhan - 00:12:47, 2. Bhavya Chuahan - 00:14:16, 3. Anoushka Gangwani - 00:14:44.

