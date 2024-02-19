Nirlon-RFS Talyarkhan Memorial Invitation Cricket: Bombay Gymkhana, Islam Gymkhana To Clash In Opening Match

Hosts Bombay Gymkhana will face a challenge from Islam Gymkhana as they will contest the opening match of the Bombay Gymkhana Ltd. organized Nirlon-R.F.S. Talyarkhan Memorial Invitation Cricket Tournament 2023-2024. The match, to be played under floodlights at the Bombay Gymkhana ground on Tuesday, February 20, will commence at 6.30 pm.

The tournament is conducted under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and the matches will be played as per the New Model Rules of MCA. All the matches up to the finals will be played under lights. Only the first semi-final will be played in day light.

A total of eight leading teams from the city, including reigning champions P.J. Hindu Gymkhana and runners-up Parsee Gymkhana, will be seen in action fighting for the top honours in the prestigious tournament in the domestic cricket calendar. The other four participating teams include, MCA Colts, Mumbai Police Gymkhana, MIG Cricket Club and former champions Cricket Club of India.

Champs Hindu Gymkhana meet MCA Colts in the second match on February 21, Mumbai Police and MIG Cricket Club clash in the third match on February 22 and an interesting battle is expected in the fourth match to be played between CCI and Parsee Gymkhana on Friday, February 23.

The two semi-finals are scheduled to be played on Saturday, February 24 and the grand final on Sunday, February 25.

Participating teams: P.J. Hindu Gymkhana, Parsee Gymkhana, Cricket Club of India, Mumbai Police Gymkhana, Islam Gymkhana, MCA Colts, MIG Cricket Club and Bombay Gymkhana.