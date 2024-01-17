Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour: Amateur Nishna Patel Cards Bogey-Free 64

Amateur Nishna Patel fired a stunning 6-under 64 to climb to tied fourth position in the second leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Wednesday.

Nishna, who had a disappointing first round of 77, is now 1-over as Hitaashee Bakshi (70) was in lead at 3-under 137 after 36 holes at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club.

Hitaashee, looking for her first win since 2022, shot even par 70 after a first round 67, to remain at 3-under 137. She birdied twice and had two bogeys.

Hitaashee led by two shots over Amandeep Drall (68-71), while Ridhima Dilawari (68-72) was third at even par 130.

The day belonged to Nishna, who after one birdie on the third hole in her first 10 holes, was on fire over the next eight. She birdied 11th and 12th, again had back-to-back gains on 15th and 16th and closed with yet another birdie on the 18th.

Nishna won the first leg in Pune last week and will have to battle it out with Hitaashee, Amandeep and Ridhima as she attempts back-to-back victories.

Tied at fourth alongside Nishna were 2023 Hero Order of Merit winner Sneha Singh (68-73) and Khushi Khanijau (71-70).

The experienced pair of Vani Kapoor (76-69) and Neha Tripathi (71-74) were tied for 10th.