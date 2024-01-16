Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour: Hitaashee Bakshi Secures One-Shot Lead

Hitaashee Bakshi secured a one-shot lead in the first round of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour's second leg at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club on Tuesday, propelled by two sets of consecutive birdies. Despite a challenging 2023 season marked by limited participation due to injury, Hitaashee showcased her resilience, finishing tied for second last week. The Par-70 BPGC course witnessed Hitaashee's impressive performance with five birdies and two bogeys, highlighting her return to form.

In pursuit of Hitaashee, Amandeep Drall, Sneha Singh, and Ridhima Dilawari posted solid scores of 2-under 68 each, while amateur Vidhatri Urs carded a commendable 69. Hitaashee's journey included a brief setback with a bogey on the third hole, swiftly countered by a birdie on the fourth. Her momentum continued with back-to-back birdies on the sixth, seventh, 14th, and 15th holes, though she faced a challenge with a dropped shot on the par-4 11th.

Sneha Singh and Amandeep Drall, tied for second last week, managed three birdies each but faced their only blemish on the par-4 ninth. Ridhima Dilawari navigated the course flawlessly with a bogey-free round, securing a birdie on both sides.

Disha Kavery claimed the sixth spot with a score of 70, while Neha Tripathi, Khushi Khanijau, and Taniya Balasuriya shared the seventh position at 1-over 71. Rhea Jha and amateur Mannat Brar were tied for 10th with cards of 2-over 72 each.

Veteran Vani Kapoor and Seher Atwal encountered a challenging start with 6-over 76, placing them in a shared 21st position. The reigning champion, amateur Nishna Patel, faced a tough round with a score of 7-over 77, landing her in T-26th place.