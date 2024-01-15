JSW-Willingdon Little Masters and Senior Squash Open: Top Seed Abhay Singh Sails Past Vedant Patel Into Semifinals

Number one seed Abhay Singh of India dished out another domineering performance to record an authoritative straight game 3-0 win against compatriot Vedant Patel in a men’s open quarter-finals of the JSW-Willingdon Little Masters and Senior Squash Open, at the Willingdon Sports Club, Worli, on Monday. This 4-star tournament is being conducted in association with the Professional Squash Association (PSA) and the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI).

The fancied 25-year-old Tamil Nadu ace Abhay brooked little opposition from Ahmedabad’s Patel and marched to an 11-5, 11-3, 11-5 win.

On a side court, sixth seed Om Semwal after a hesitant start got the better of Arihant Ks 12-10, 11-3, and 11-3 in an all-Indian quarter-final contest.

In girls’ under-17 quarter-final action, top seed Navya Sundararajan eased past unseeded Harshini Pandey 11-3, 11-4, 11-4 and second seed Chhavi Saran recovered after losing the first game to overcome unseeded Prithika Deb 9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-8.

In boys’ under-17 quarter-finals, the number one seed Dev Sharma encountered quite a strong challenge from Arjun Ramdas but managed to pull through winning at 9-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-9. Second seed Yusha Nafees called the shots against Ram Mahadu Darvada and raced to an 11-3, 11-4, 11-4 win.

Results (all quarter-finals): Girls' under-15: 1-Diva Shah bt Anoushka Johri 11-0, 11-2, 11-3;

3/ 4-Aelina Shah bt Drishti Pawar 11-5, 11-6, 11-4;

3/ 4-Aarika Mishra bt Saanvi Kalanki 11-7, 11-8, 3-11, 12-10;

2-Kaashvi Mangal bt Nimrit Pasricha 8-11, 11-3, 11-2, 11-6.

Boys' under-15: 1-Varun Shah bt Raghav Vashishtha 11-6, 12-10, 11-6;

3/ 4-Aryaman Singh bt Kavanpal Kohli 11-7, 10-12, 11-3, 11-9;

3/ 4-Agastya Bansal bt Mihir Bopana 11-7, 11-7, 11-4;

2-Savir Sood bt Kamlesh Dama Dore 11-3, 11-1, 11-5.

Girls' under-17: 1-Navya Sundararajan bt Harshini Pandey 11-3, 11-4, 11-4;

Asha Nirguda bt 3/ 4-Eesha Shrivastava 11-3, 11-0, 11-0;

2-Chhavi Saran bt Prithika Deb 9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-8.

Boys' under-17: 1-Dev Sharma bt Arjun Ramdas 9-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-9;

3/ 4-Udit Mishra bt Rahul Sanjay Balakrishnan 11-13, 11-8, 11-6, 8-11, 11-8;

3/ 4-Vedant Chheda bt Purav Rambhia 11-7, 11-8, 11-13, 12-10;

2-Yusha Nafees bt Ram Mahadu Darvada 11-3, 11-4, 11-4.

Men: 1-Abhay Singh (IND) bt Vedant Patel (IND) 11-5, 11-3, 11-5;

6-Om Semwal (IND) bt Arihant Ks (IND) 12-10, 11-3, 11-3;