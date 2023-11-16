Vishwa Samudra Championships Tees Off From Nov 18: A Golfing Extravaganza Of Stars, Glory, And Grand Prizes

In the heart of Mumbai, the Bombay Presidency Golf Club in Chembur is set to transform into a stage of golfing brilliance as the Vishwa Samudra Golden Eagles Championships takes center stage on November 18 (Saturday).

From its inception as a visionary dream of Chinta Sasidhar, Chairman of the Vishwa Samudra Group, to its current status as the most sought-after corporate golf event in India, this Pro-Am tournament has evolved into a celebration that harmonises golf, glamour, and glory.

The 7th Edition promises an unparalleled spectacle, featuring a constellation of global stars, thrilling prizes, and a legacy that pays homage to the nation's sporting icons. Get ready for a golfing extravaganza that transcends boundaries and embraces the true spirit of the game.

This edition promises a star-studded lineup, featuring luminaries from around the globe. The likes of Brian Lara, Sania Mirza, actress Prachie Tehlan, Indian pro-golfers Neha Tripathi and Ridhima Dhilawari, and Swedish pro-golfer Camilla Lennarth will grace the tournament. Adding to the excitement, former Indian Cricket Captain and 1983 World Cup-winning star, Kapil Dev, will also showcase his golf prowess alongside top amateur golfers from across the country.

This edition brings an extra dash of thrill with enticing prizes up for grabs in various categories. A BMW 7 Series car awaits the ace who conquers the Hole in 1 contest, while other alluring prizes include Rolex watches and Apple products.

The tournament, with a roster of over 100 golfers in each city, will journey through Delhi and Bangalore after the Mumbai spectacle. Over the years, the event has hosted a constellation of corporate and pro golf luminaries, rubbing shoulders with celebrated figures like Brian Lara, Sharmila Nicolette, Chitrangada Singh, Tamanna Bhatia, R Madhavan, Mandira Bedi, Tvesa Malik, and Ridhima Dhilawari.

It pays homage to those who have brought glory to the nation, featuring legends like Kapil Dev, the captain of the 1983 Indian Cricket team, and Leander Paes, the iconic tennis champion with multiple grand slam victories.

