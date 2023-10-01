 Asian Games 2023: Aditi Ashok Clinches Historic Silver In Individual Golf Event
Asian Games 2023: Aditi Ashok Clinches Historic Silver In Individual Golf Event

Aditi Ashok became the first women's golfer to win a medal in Asian Games doing so in the 19th edition

ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
article-image
Aditi Ashok. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

India's star golfer Aditi Ashok created history by clinching a first-ever medal in the women's individual event at the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Sunday. Aditi won a silver medal with -17 at Par. Indian women's golfers had never won a medal in Asian Games' history before.

India have only two individual gold medals in golf by Lakshman Singh (1982) and Shiv Kapur (2002). India's most recent golf medal came in 2010, at the Guangzhou Asian Games in China. Aditi was leading the table for three rounds however, she dropped her position in the final round. 

Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol bagged gold with -19 at Par. South Korea's Hyunjo Yoo secured a bronze medal in the women's individual event with -16 at Par. On the other hand, the Indian women's team finished fourth in golf with -22 at Par. While Anirban Lahiri is fighting for a medal in the men's individual event. In the women's team, Thailand won the gold, Korea bagged the silver and China secured the bronze.

Indian shooting team continues its dominance:

Meanwhile, the Indian shooting team continued its dominance as the men's trio struck gold in the Trap-50 event. The trio of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, and Zoravar Singh Sandhu shot 361 points, leaving behind Kuwait, which had 360 under its belt.

The women's trap team bagged silver as the trio of Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, and Rajeshwari Kumari scored 337 points, with China finishing on top as they had 356 points.

