Harris Shield: Nikash Nerurkar, Yuvraj Mali And Atharva Dhond Star For IES New English School

Yuvraj Mali’s 63 and Atharva Dhond’s 40 helped IES New English School, Bandra’s post 114/1 after Nikash Nerurkar’s five-wicket haul helped them bundle out VK Krishna Menon School for 114 in the Harris Shield.

After winning the toss VK Krishna Menon were asked to bat first. IES New English School Bandra’s Nikash Nerurkar displayed superb leg spin attack and captured five wkts along with his colleague Dhaviet Prakkash(LBG) claimed three wickets that helped bundle out VK Krishna Menon in a paltry score of 114 runs in the first innings.

At Karnataka, Cross maidan Swami Vivekanand International School, Kandivali, could score 221 for 7 at end of day’s play, Jay Nadar, Ayush Makwana and Vedant Patil were amongst the run getters. for Swami Vivekanand.

After being put to bat, General Education Academy having a good start of 64 runs of first wicket the latter batsmen was getting out the other side. Hrigved More (71 in 103 balls, Omkar Bhaide (43 not out) were the only performers. Slow left arm spin (Arnav Lad (SLA) 3/60 and Arav Malhotra took 3 for 34) respectively and restricted to 238/8 in 85 overs.

Brief scores:

VK Krishna Menon BMS School: 114 (Sameer Singh 39, Pratham Dabholkar 30; Nikash Nerurkar 5-29, Dhaviet Prakash 3-21) against IES New English School, Bandra: 114-1 (Yuvraj Mali 63*, Atharva Dhond 40*

Swami Vivekanand International School, Kandivali: 221-7 (Jay Nadar 45*, Manas Patil 35, Vedant Patil 35, Ayush Makwana 37) against IES VN Sule Guruji English Medium School.

General Education Academy: 234-8 (Hrigved More 71, Omkar Bhaide 43*; Arnav Lad 3-60, Aarav Malhotra 3-34) vs Swami Vivekanand (ICSE) Swami Vivekanand (ICSE) Borivali

